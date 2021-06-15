The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for June 15, 2021

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope and Thomas are discussing Liam’s unfortunate incarceration. Thomas is filling Hope in on their recent visit.

Thomas explains that he and Liam struck a deal to watch over their family whilst Liam is behind bars. Hope doesn’t really seem to understand why Liam is giving up hope.

Thomas tells her that he isn’t giving up, but wants someone to be there to support his family. Liam knows that Thomas loves Hope and the kids. Hope seems unconvinced.

