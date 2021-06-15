Boyz II Men Approve of Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Water Runs Dry

Kelly Clarkson delivered another stellar entry in her "Kelly-oke" series last week. On the June 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she covered Boyz II Men's classic "Water Runs Dry." Billboard noted that she offered up a heart-wringing rendition of the tune alongside guitarist Jaco Caraco.

Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman approved of her performance. He posted on Twitter:

The band's official account added:

Watch Kelly sing up a storm below.

