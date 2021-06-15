Brad Bell to Participate in PGA Panel at 60th Monte Carlo Television Festival

Brad Bell

Brad Bell

The Bold and the Beautiful's showrunner, Brad Bell, will be participating in this year’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The five-day event will focus on “Producing During Unprecedented Times: Reflections from Today’s Leading Producers.”

The main focus of the event highlights challenges that producers faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and how they met them, amid a multitude of changing regulations across the world.

No doubt Bell will have a lot of insight for other participants as B&B, along with the other three US-based soaps, were among the first to return to production after a lengthy shutdown in 2020.

The festival runs from June 18-22.

