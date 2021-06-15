Brad Bell to Participate in PGA Panel at 60th Monte Carlo Television Festival

Brad Bell

The Bold and the Beautiful's showrunner, Brad Bell, will be participating in this year’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The five-day event will focus on “Producing During Unprecedented Times: Reflections from Today’s Leading Producers.”

The main focus of the event highlights challenges that producers faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and how they met them, amid a multitude of changing regulations across the world.

No doubt Bell will have a lot of insight for other participants as B&B, along with the other three US-based soaps, were among the first to return to production after a lengthy shutdown in 2020.

The festival runs from June 18-22.