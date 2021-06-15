First Impressions: Dan Feuerriegel as NuEJ on Days of Our Lives

Dan Feuerriegel made his debut as EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives today. 

Feuerriegel is best known for his roles on the small screen as Agron on Spartacus and on the big screen as Lieutenant Allan Gronettie in Pacific Rim: Uprising.

EJ's entrance had Feuerriegel squaring off against longtime vets Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) right from the word go.

Daytime Confidential first reported rumors of his casting in March. The casting was confirmed by Deadline in May. 

Now that Feuerriegel has taken over the role, what do you think? Did he fit right in? Does he need more time to make it is own?  What are your First Impressions of Dan Feuerriegel in the very popular role? Let us know in the comments below!

