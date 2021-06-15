Don Diamont Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) has been granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against his alleged stalker, according to TMZ. The TRO mandates that Adams stay away from Diamont and his clan. The site obtained documents in which Diamont claimed that Quincy Adams, 37, has been harassing him and his family for months.

Diamont alleged that Adams began making bizarre statements about him back in January 2021. Adams apparently stated that Diamont was a Satanist and was responsible for the September 11 terror attacks, the war in Iraq, and the COVID-19 virus. Adams is supposed to have also claimed he and Diamont had been connected since before birth.

Diamont grew worried once Adams said online that he knew where the star lived and allegedly contacted the actor's family members. On June 2, Diamont said that Adams showed up at his home; Diamont's wife called her husband. By the time he got home, cops were dealing with Adams, but the entire situation reportedly made everyone worried.