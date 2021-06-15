Don Lemon Profiles Wendy Williams For Interview Magazine

Journalist Don Lemon got deep with Wendy Williams for Interview. The CNN mainstay asked the talk-show queen profound questions about life, love, and legacy and received some insightful responses in return.

Does Williams consider herself part of the daytime community? She responded to Lemons' question by candidly saying:

I’m over here while they’re all over there. And I don’t mind that because my entire life has been that way.

Williams shared she admired Kelly Ripa's career trajectory and said she gets more out of her guests than any other host. She recalled:

I’ll never forget the time I interviewed Halle Berry. I was so scared to meet her. When she walked into the room, everyone stopped. She looked directly at me and smiled, and I smiled back. Suddenly, I wasn’t scared. When she sat down, I remembered the list of questions that her publicist and her team said I couldn’t ask her. But suddenly, I felt like, 'I’m going to ask her anything I want.' And she said, 'Wendy, girl, you can ask me whatever.' And I did. By the end of the conversation, she flicked my boob and winked at me. I didn’t wash that boob for two weeks.

Lemon asked Williams whether the plethora of opinions out there e forces her to be "louder." She replied: