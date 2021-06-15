Hilarie Burton Recalls Pete Wentz's Weird One Tree Hill Guest Stint

Hilarie Burton reminisced about a unique One Tree Hill storyline in a chat with People. Looking back on Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz's guest stint in the third season, the actress called the rocker a "good sport."

She noted:

Poor Pete. Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play like, a cool dude.

Burton added:

And the next thing you know, it looks like he's having an affair with a high school girl. And that is forever now on TV. You don't get to takesie backsie that one.

As a fictional version of himself, Wentz played a gig with his band in Tree Hill, North Carolina. His character then bonded with artsy student Peyton Sawyer (Burton) and tagged along on a trip the Tree Hill teens took to a cabin. Burton said: