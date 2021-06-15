Jill Farren Phelps to Appear on The Locher Room

Former soap executive producer Jill Farren Phelps will join Alan Locher on The Locher Room on June 23 at 3 PM EST. Phelps will appear on the show to discuss her career as an executive producer of Another World, General Hospital, Guiding Light, One Life to Live, Santa Barbara, and most recently, The Young and the Restless. She has been nominated for 15 Daytime Emmy Awards. with 11 wins for her work on these legendary daytime dramas.

What questions would you have for Jill Farren Phelps? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!

