Lumi vs. EJami: Who Should Sami Be With on Days of Our Lives? (POLL)

Bryan Dattilo, Alison Sweeney, Dan Feuerriegel

The return of EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) to Salem is about to cause a whole bunch of problems for Salem's favorite bad girl, Samantha Gene Brady DiMera (Alison Sweeney).

Sami has been in Salem for a while without her husband and has found herself unexpectedly "reconnecting" with her ex, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). As the father of their oldest child Will and their daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold), the Lumi pairing has enjoyed a loyal following for years.

Then, Sami was kidnapped with Lucas. She needed EJ to pay a $10 million ransom to stop Xander (Paul Telfer) from killing them. Sami and Lucas have a long and complicated history, dating back to their teen years (complete with wonderful flashbacks the show recently aired).

However, Lumi isn't the only Sami Brady pairing with a loyal following. EJami fans are just as loyal. Sami and EJ (f. James Scott) had an equally complicated history and the chemistry to match.

Now that Days of Our Lives has recast the role, EJami fans are waiting with bated breath to see how this version of Sami and EJ click. And if Sami sleeping with Lucas during EJ's absence isn't a big enough secret to keep, the impending arrival of their SORASED son Johnny (Carson Boatman) is sure to stir up fresh problems for EJami.

Lumi and EJami have had epic loves and epic fights, but with Lucas, Sami, and EJ all in Salem once again DAYS fans are bound to be cheering for one couple or the other.

Who do you want Sami to reunite with: Lucas or EJ?