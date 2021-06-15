Savannah Guthrie Explains Why She Was "Intimidated" to Guest Host Jeopardy!

Steven Bergman Photography

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie just celebrated a decade in her current daytime role; now, she's guest-hosting Jeopardy! for two weeks. The journalist spoke to USA TODAY about standing in Alex Trebek's spot and why she found the gig "intimidating."

Guthrie shared she found the job a bit daunting. She admitted:

I mean, I was really excited, but I also was intimidated. The producers and writers at "Jeopardy!" have been there (for) decades. They are truly at the top of their game. They're the best at what they do, and the show is about excellence. It's about knowledge. It's about smarts, and it's intimidating when you first walk in there. And I really wanted to do a good job because I wanted to show how much I respected the game. I respect the house that Alex built.

On Today, Guthrie recently chatted with Trebek's widow Jean. She recalled:

To me, Mrs. Trebek is just pure grace, pure elegance. She's just handled all of this with such strength. She and her kids are wonderful and they're devoted to Alex and his legacy, and they're a real family. They're honest about missing him and trying to go on with their lives and finding a way to be a family without him when he was so integral.

Fans of Today needn't worry that Guthrie will be leaving to helm Jeopardy! full time. She explained: