The Real Alum Amanda Seales Developing Scripted Series Amanda Seales is Difficult

Former The Real former co-host Amanda Seales is developing a scripted series called Amanda Seales is Difficult, Deadline reports. The Insecure star will bring her production company Smart, Funny & Black to the Bunim/Murray Productions shingle, its first "residency" deal. This program allows creators/producers to utilize the production company's varied creative services.

Bunim/Murray Productions is well-known for producing unscripted series like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Real World Homecoming: New York on Paramount+, and Sway Life on Facebook. Seales is also working to develop, produce, and perhaps star in scripted and unscripted programs.

Seales and Bunim/Murray Vice-President of Development Myiea Coy developed Amanda Seales is Difficult, which is currently being pitched. Seales stated:

This residency with the team at Bunim Murray is a major elevation opportunity for Smart Funny & Black Productions, which has grown from the ground-up, rooted in using comedy to strengthen community. And what’s exciting about working with BMP, is that they’re not only mavericks in the unscripted space, but they’re also actively expanding their slate to other formats. I’m incredibly excited to be a driving force in bringing Black comedic narratives and joyful stories to the screen via my scripted and unscripted projects that span from competition formats to talking head and to whatever other dopeness the SFB/BMP squad and I drum up.

Julie Pizzi, President, Bunim/Murray Productions, added:

Amanda was the inspiration for us to create the Residency program, as she embodies the perfect partner for Bunim/Murray—a brilliant comedienne, talented writer, an entrepreneurial producer and a thought provocateur. Amanda is a force of nature in the entertainment industry and our goal is to create a partnership that is advantageous for both her Smart, Funny & Black brand and BMP.

Seales shared her excitement on Instagram, posting: