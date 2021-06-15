BREAKING: The Talk Renewed For Season 12!

CBS has just announced its struggling gabfest, The Talk, has been renewed for its 12th season. The Talk has been the source of much controversy and speculation about its future since Sharon Osbourne exited the show earlier this spring.

Costars include Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann InabaAmanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 PM eastern on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus.

