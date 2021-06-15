Mishael Morgan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Amanda and Devon are discussing her grandfather’s murder case. Specifically, Amanda is telling Devon that she is positively giddy she doesn’t have to defend her grandfather anymore and can focus on finding out what happened to her father.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sally Tries to Give Eric a Snow Job

Amanda explains she doesn’t have to worry about her problematic family and will put all of her focus on her father. Devon is proud of Amanda and lets her know that she is on her side.

Is Amanda truly done with her grandfather’s case? Will she learn about the facts surrounding her father’s untimely demise? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!