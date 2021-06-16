Aussie Soap Neighbours Helped The Bold and The Beautiful Return Safely During COVID-19
When The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production after a COVID-19 hiatus last year, it took cues from Neighbours. Australian reporter Angela Bishop told TV Tonight that she connected the teams behind B&B and the Australian soap when B&B was looking for tips on restarting filming. Neighbours was perhaps the first English-language show worldwide to return to set.
Bishop explained of the Bold team:
They said, ‘We hear Neighbours is up and running, could you give us some details?’
They had a series of Zoom meetings, and the Neighbours guys were so generous and said to them, ‘This is how we’ve done it.’
Bishop will be headlining Inside Bold, an eight-part series that goes behind the scenes at the world's number-one soap, airing each Sunday on Facebook Watch. She dished:
I’ve interviewed all the cast, some of the creatives, as well as a couple of baddies from the past. This is one for the fans. You’re going to see original audition tapes, my secret footage that I filmed on the plane when the cast came to Australia.