Aussie Soap Neighbours Helped The Bold and The Beautiful Return Safely During COVID-19

When The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production after a COVID-19 hiatus last year, it took cues from Neighbours. Australian reporter Angela Bishop told TV Tonight that she connected the teams behind B&B and the Australian soap when B&B was looking for tips on restarting filming. Neighbours was perhaps the first English-language show worldwide to return to set.

Bishop explained of the Bold team:

They said, ‘We hear Neighbours is up and running, could you give us some details?’

They had a series of Zoom meetings, and the Neighbours guys were so generous and said to them, ‘This is how we’ve done it.’

Bishop will be headlining Inside Bold, an eight-part series that goes behind the scenes at the world's number-one soap, airing each Sunday on Facebook Watch. She dished: