Aussie Soap Neighbours Helped The Bold and The Beautiful Return Safely During COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:
Neighbours

When The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production after a COVID-19 hiatus last year, it took cues from Neighbours. Australian reporter Angela Bishop told TV Tonight that she connected the teams behind B&B and the Australian soap when B&B was looking for tips on restarting filming. Neighbours was perhaps the first English-language show worldwide to return to set.

RELATED: Aussie Soap Neighbours Leads the Pack in Re-Starting Production After Shutdown

Bishop explained of the Bold team:

They said, ‘We hear Neighbours is up and running, could you give us some details?’

They had a series of Zoom meetings, and the Neighbours guys were so generous and said to them, ‘This is how we’ve done it.’

Bishop will be headlining Inside Bold, an eight-part series that goes behind the scenes at the world's number-one soap, airing each Sunday on Facebook Watch. She dished:

I’ve interviewed all the cast, some of the creatives, as well as a couple of baddies from the past. This is one for the fans. You’re going to see original audition tapes, my secret footage that I filmed on the plane when the cast came to Australia.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Neighbours
Soaps

Aussie Soap Neighbours Leads the Pack in Re-Starting Production After Shutdown

Sal Stowers, Camilla Banus
Pop Confidential

Soap Stars Share Self-Care Tips During COVID-19 Quarantine

bold and beautiful-logo
The Bold and the Beautiful

Here's How B&B is Following COVID-19 Protocols While Filming

bold and beautiful-logo
The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful Resumes Filming After Positive COVID Test