Booked And Busy: Peacock Renews Girls5eva Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry

Steven Bergman Photography

Is there anything One Live to Live grad Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) can't do? From starring on Broadway hits like Hamilton to adding luster to small-screen series like The Good Wife and singing up a storm, Goldsberry is nothing short of a phenom. Her scene-stealing role as Wickie in Peacock's streaming smash Girls5eva, will continue; the hit comedy has just been renewed for Season 2.

Canadian fans will getting a dose of suds this fall, too. Airing on CBC will be The Bold and the Beautiful alum Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget), who's starring in the drama Feudal, and ex-General Hospital star Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan), whose popular legal drama Diggstown is gearing up for Season 3. Speaking of B&B's Logan girls, fan favorite Kim Matula (ex-Hope) is playing a Southern socialite in IMDb TV's Leverage: Redemption, coming this July. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) appears in tick, tick... BOOM!, an adaptation of Rent creator Jonathan Larson 's autobiographical musical, which heads to Netflix this fall; watch the trailer here

Another World

Kim Rhodes (ex-Cindy) went viral with her TikToks, a mash-up of some of her past TV characters

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will star in the movie May December as a woman named Gracie whose romance with her much-younger husband gripped America; when an actress ( Natalie Portman ) meets her to portray her in a movie, Gracie's world is shaken

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) is about to begin filming a new Hallmark movie called Love in the Afternoon

The Doctors

Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy) stars in Peacock's Dr. Death; all eight episodes hit the streaming service July 15

General Hospital

Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is about to begin filming a new Hallmark movie called Love in the Afternoon

Guiding Light

Andrea Navedo (ex-Theresa) will guest star on IMDb TV's Leverage revival, Leverage: Redemption, premiering July 9; she'll play smart and tough Federal Marshal Maria Shipp

Passions

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (ex-Jessica) gets revenge as an assassin Netflix's upcoming thriller Kate; watch the trailer here

Port Charles

Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) will star in the upcoming film Psycho Storm Chaser

One Live to Live

Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) and Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will star in the upcoming action-comedy series MacGruber, consisting of eight episodes on Peacock

The Young and the Restless