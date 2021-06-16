Carrie Ann Inaba Teases Return to The Talk From Oxygen Chamber

Author:
Publish date:
Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba might be on a leave of absence from The Talk, but the show isn't far from her mind. In an Instagram Story from inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Inaba discussed how she is feeling. She also hinted at when she might return to the chatfest, Us Weekly reports.

Thankfully, the Dancing with the Stars judge is beginning to heal. She dished:

[I was] in chronic pain all the time. Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain. I’m on the road to recovery and I’m extremely grateful.

When will she be returning to The Talk? During a fan Q&A, Inaba shared:

I don’t know the answer to that yet. I’m so grateful The Talk has given me this time to take care of myself and be on this incredible healing journey. We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month. … I do miss everybody at The Talk and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Carrie Ann Inaba
Talk Shows

Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Split From Boyfriend on Instagram

Carrie Ann Inaba
Talk Shows

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba Spills on Why She Loves Her Daytime Gig

Carrie Ann Inaba
Talk Shows

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba to Take a Leave of Absence From The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba
Talk Shows

Carrie Ann Inaba Talks That 'Talk': "Yes, We're Looking" for a New Co-Host