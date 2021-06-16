Carrie Ann Inaba Teases Return to The Talk From Oxygen Chamber

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Carrie Ann Inaba might be on a leave of absence from The Talk, but the show isn't far from her mind. In an Instagram Story from inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Inaba discussed how she is feeling. She also hinted at when she might return to the chatfest, Us Weekly reports.

Thankfully, the Dancing with the Stars judge is beginning to heal. She dished:

[I was] in chronic pain all the time. Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain. I’m on the road to recovery and I’m extremely grateful.

When will she be returning to The Talk? During a fan Q&A, Inaba shared: