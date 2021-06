CBS Preview For 48th Daytime Emmys: "Have You Got What It Takes?" (WATCH)

That's the question CBS is asking regarding the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Eye Network just released a little preview of the nominees as the Emmys return to CBS for the telecast.

See the preview below.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air June 25 at 8 PM EST on CBS.