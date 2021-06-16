Gossip Girl EP Reveals How His Sexuality Impacts Characters
Gossip Girl executive producer Joshua Safran is opening up. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Safran shared how, as a gay man, he feels his sexuality has influenced his characters.
He explained:
I can write about myriad different things because of understanding what it's like to hide something, or to walk into a room feeling like somebody there doesn't think you're equal. Obviously, I don't know what it's like to walk in anyone's shoes but my own, but it gives you a perspective that allows you to hold space for other people's points of view.
The upcoming HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl will draw on Safran's own real-life experiences. He said:
I write more personally than one would think watching my shows. We just shot a love scene between two men that's intergenerational and their reactions to the love scene are both me. The younger character is more open and unfazed, and the older character is a little more reticent. It's all me. Gossip Girl is a fantasy and a heightened world, and yet there is so much of my life and history in the original and in the new one.