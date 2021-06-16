Kirsten Storms ABC/Craig Sjodin

It's been a two weeks since Kirsten Storms (Maxie) disclosed that she underwent brain surgery and now is on a great road to recovery. The General Hospital fan favorite revealed the scar she has after undergoing surgery for a non-cancerous cyst at the bottom of her skull on Instagram.

RELATED: Kirsten Storms Reveals Recovery From Brain Surgery

On Storms' IG stories, she discussed how noticeably better she was feeling once she had the cyst removed and explained how her stitches were removed. Storms explained:

Overall I'm doing pretty good way better than I expected I was going to feel. I truly thought I was going to be in bed for weeks and I will say that there's a noticeable difference for me as far as the symptoms I was experiencing from the cyst and all the pressure in my head, those symptoms are gone. The constant pressure and headache I would have which would affect me so much more than I realize now that it's not there that is gone and that is amazing.

Storms thanked fans and her GH family for the love and support they've given her through her medical leave of absence and told her followers she was debating on posting her scar pic depending on how the poll went. Well she is a woman of her word! Storms joked in the post:

“Yes, duh” had 100% of the vote this morning to see the back of my head. I didn’t know you guys would be up for it! Swipe to see the pic from last week! After I wash my hair today 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I will get my friend @iamdorellanthony (can’t wait to see yoooou ♥️) to take another pic w/o the stitches - since it’s looking a little better now.

See the picture below.