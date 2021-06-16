Mayim Bialik Scores 4.9 in Nielsens For Jeopardy! Debut

Celebrity guest hosting on Jeopardy! is starting to cool in the ratings. When the show began its line of celebs stepping up to the lectern, former Jeopardy! contestant and The Chase co-host Ken Jennings nabbed the highest ratings when he kicked things off with a 6.2 during his six-week long run according to Nexttv, but it seems others aren't able to keep the momentum going. 

Recently, actress Mayim Bialik hosted and the ratings for her tenure went to a 4.9, which tied Dr. Mehmet Oz. The ratings did rebound with veteran journalist Bill Whitaker hosting, seeing the show netting 5.2 in the week ending in May 9. The lowest rated host was Anderson Cooper, who had a 4.8 for the week of May 2, when he hosted his second week.

