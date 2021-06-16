The View's Meghan McCain Thinks V.P. Harris "Sounded Like a Moron" on Immigration

Meghan McCain ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris on The View last week over her remarks on why she hadn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet.

On the show, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) and comedian Michelle Buteau joined the panel. They were asked about Harris' trip to Latin America and her comments to NBC's Lester Holt when she was asked why she hasn't been to the border. Harris stated:

And I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.

Harris told Holt she would be visiting the border. McCain told the Ernst and Buteau:

I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester Holt and her nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn’t know what she’s doing.

Watch the clip below:

