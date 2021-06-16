Salma Hayek Tells Ellen Her Pet Owl Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles (WATCH)

Now this has to be one for the record books. Actress Salma Hayak appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed how her pet owl Kering just up and embarrassed her by throwing up a hairball on singer Harry Styles' head! Hayek explained how once owls eat rats they hurl up the hair from them. Just charming. So how did this happen to Styles? According to Hayek:

One time, there was a very important celebrity — I will not say his name — and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me. He's like 'Oh I need an owl in my life! How do you do that?' The minute he least expected it, he came on his head and — he did the thing...

Kering just showing off in front of company! Watch what she says on Styles handing the situation below.

