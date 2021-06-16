Shemar Moore to Star in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm Winters) is heading to the big screen. The S.W.A.T. star is set to lend his vocal talents to the upcoming animated feature film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

Moore took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a pic of himself behind the scenes with his co-stars: James MarsdenTika Sumpter (ex-Layla, One Live to Live), and Natasha Rothwell. Take a look at the sweet snap below.

