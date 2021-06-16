Stacey Abrams Discusses Activism And Romance Novel Writing With Tamron Hall (WATCH)

Stacey Abrams

By day, Stacey Abrams is working to make sure voting rights are intact in Georgia but by night she is a romance novelist. Do these worlds ever collide? Abrams appeared on Tamron Hall to discuss her activism and romance writing. Hall inquired just how Abrams is able to navigate the waters of the two worlds.

Abrams told Hall:

In politics, your job is to help people envision more. To see beyond their current moment, to think about what could be. In writing your job is to create a world where people can imagine themselves inhabiting that space. Sometimes they want to be there; sometimes they don't. But the narrative thread is about being able to draw a picture that brings people in and convinces them that they want to be a part of what you're creating. and if you're doing your job effectively, whether it's in activism or in business or in writing, you are creating a world where others believe that they have the agency and the autonomy to craft more. The most successful leadership is when people believe and they truly hold to be true that they are the creators.

