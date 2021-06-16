The Bold and The Beautiful's Don Diamont: "Never Count Bill Out"

Bill (Don Diamont) will do just about everything to protect his son Liam (Scott Clifton) on The Bold and the Beautiful...even cover up vehicular homicide! Now that Liam has confessed to killing Vinny (Joe LoCicero), both Spencer men are behind bars. But what went through Dollar Bill's head when Liam ran over Vinny and when his adored son confessed? Diamont opened up to Soap Opera Digest.

The publishing mogul wasn't surprised that Liam eventually 'fessed up. In fact, Diamont said:

He cracked like an egg. That’s my son. That’s my boy, so yeah, that was no surprise. In fact, I think Bill was surprised that Liam lasted as long as he did.

No matter! Bill didn't have second thoughts about hiding the cause of lab tech/drug dealer Vinny's demise. Diamont dished:

Anyone who knows Bill knows that his family is of the utmost importance. After what Vinny did to Liam and the utter disregard for what he did to the people he cares about, Bill would just as soon strangle him with his bare hands. In Bill’s mind, his revulsion and anger and disgust are justified. As far as Bill is concerned, Vinny got what was coming to him, so he is totally unapologetic.

What's to come for the Spencer jailbirds? Diamont teased: