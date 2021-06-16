The Talk Alum Eve Faces Off With Trina For Verzuz

Author:
Publish date:
Eve

Former The Talk co-host Eve is returning to her musical roots. At 8 PM EST tonight on Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper will square off against Trina in the musical competition show Verzuz.

The Philly native and Miami stalwart Trina will go round for round on Instagram Live, song for song, matching album cuts and hit singles, remixes and features, to fans' delight...and comments! This will be the very first all-female hip-hop edition of Verzuz.

Eve shared her excitement on Instagram, posting:

Which Eve and Trina cuts are you looking forward to blasting on your IG Live? Tell us in the comments!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Eve
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Talk's Eve Discusses New Docu-Series, "Ruff Ryders Chronicles"

Eve
Talk Shows

The Talk's Eve Remembers Losing Her First Major Record Deal

Eve
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Talk's Eve on Having "Uncomfortable Conversations" with Husband

Eve
Talk Shows

Eve Slams Vanderpump Rules Stars' Racist Actions on The Talk