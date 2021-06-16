The Talk Alum Eve Faces Off With Trina For Verzuz

Photo: Art Streiber/CBS

Former The Talk co-host Eve is returning to her musical roots. At 8 PM EST tonight on Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper will square off against Trina in the musical competition show Verzuz.

The Philly native and Miami stalwart Trina will go round for round on Instagram Live, song for song, matching album cuts and hit singles, remixes and features, to fans' delight...and comments! This will be the very first all-female hip-hop edition of Verzuz.

Eve shared her excitement on Instagram, posting:

Which Eve and Trina cuts are you looking forward to blasting on your IG Live? Tell us in the comments!