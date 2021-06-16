Wayne Brady and Eve to Appear on Secret Celebrity Renovation

Former CBS colleagues Wayne Brady and Eve are set to appear on the Tiffany Network's upcoming summer reality series Secret Celebrity Renovations. Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, the series features celebs getting the opportunity to be hands on and show their thanks to someone who has played a huge role and impact in their life by helping them with the home renovation of their dreams. 

Other celebrities participating are Paula Abdul, Alaina, Boomer Esiason, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Boston" Rob Mariano, Anthony Ramos, and Emmitt Smith. Design team Jason Cameron (Man Cave, While You Were Out) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (Design Star, Trading Spaces) will help the celebs achieve their goals.

Secret Celebrity Renovations begins July 9 at 8 PM EST on CBS.  

