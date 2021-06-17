Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Liam has yet another visitor in his new home behind bars. He is thrilled to find out it is Hope! She wants to know how he is, but is more concerned with his condition. She says the kids are fine, but confused. Liam sees his family every time he closes his eyes. Before he starts to spiral, Hope jerks a knot in his head and brings him back to reality. Vinny’s death was an accident.

Liam continues down the same road because he wants to be realistic. Before he can tell her about his conversation with Thomas, Hope interrupts him and tells him Thomas already filled her in. Hope cares nothing about this deal and wants to focus on Bill taking responsibility for what was actually illegal. Hope needs Liam to keep the faith.

Instead, Liam continues to whine and bang his fists because he really, really, wants to be home. Nothing should ever be able to tear them apart. Liam drives his point home by dramatically trying to touch Hope’s hand through the glass, which he already did with Thomas.

