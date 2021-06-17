On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Carly Silver react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless soap opera spoilers, headlines and storylines.

Paris finds out about Quinn and Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Days of Our Lives recasts Chanel with a new actress. Xander and Gwen face off. What is Paulina's scheme?

The report about Peter's exit from General Hospital was carefully worded. Peter may be dead, but does anyone believe Wes Ramsey is out? Who should Austin be paired with? Why do the writers seem so intent on ignoring GH history and character relationships from the late 1990s and early 2000s?

Has The Young and the Restless turned Kyle and Summer into B&B's bland Liam and Steffy? The custody battle struggle over Kyle's son lacks a lot of drama. Is it time to broaden the storyline involving Amanda's family to encompass more of Genoa City?

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.