Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings Four Weeks in a Row

Family Feud led game shows and syndicated programs with a 5.4 live plus same day national ratings for the shortened week beginning with Memorial Day and ending June 6, Broadcasting + Cable reports. This is its seventh week leading game shows and its fourth as the top syndicated show.

Numerous pre-emptions due to sporting events, debates, presidential addresses, and news bulletins challenged ratings this week. In terms of game shows, Mayim Bialik-hosted Jeopardy! came in second at a 4.9, down by 4%; Wheel of Fortune earned a 4.7, down 2%, its lowest since the holiday week ending Dec. 27, 2020; 25 Words or Less dropped by 13%, down to a 0.7 (equaling its series low); and Funny You Should Ask hit an 0.4 for the fifth time in six weeks.

Over in the talk show sphere, Live! with Kelly and Ryan stayed solid with a 1.7. This week, its fourth straight atop the chatfest ratings (after tying once with Dr. Phil), marked a milestone: Live! has finished first or tied for the top spot in 33 out of the last 39 weeks. Dr. Phil declined 6% to a 1.5.

Maury clocked in at 1.0, The Wendy Williams Show slipped by 10% to a 0.9, the preemption-challenged The Kelly Clarkson Show fell 11% to 0.8 (the same as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, down 20%), and The Tamron Hall Show, Rachael Ray, and The Steve Wilkos Show dead-heated with a 0.7 for all three.

The Dr. Oz Show was down 17% to an 0.5. Airing reruns for a second week, The Drew Barrymore Show hit 0.4, down 20%; The Real hit 0.3 for the third consecutive week, while The Doctors fell to a series-low of 0.2 for the fifteenth straight week, tying with the out-of-production, syndicated run of The Jerry Springer Show.

Bringing down her gavel was Judge Judy, down 6% to a 4.9, topping all other court shows and tying with Jeopardy! in syndication. After five days of reruns, Hot Bench fell 7% to a 1.7.