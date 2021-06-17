Wes Ramsey

Whether or not Peter (Wes Ramsey) is truly dead has been a question on the minds of many General Hospital fans. Is he really dead or is he alive? Could Peter come back in some form?

In soaps, if we don't see the body there's an excellent chance the character will return sometime in the future. And we hadn't seen Peter's body, until now.

It seems that Finn (Michael Easton) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) dropped Peter in a freezer and like a Thanksgiving turkey.

