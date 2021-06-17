Should Quinn Walk Away With Half of Eric's Forrester Shares on The Bold and The Beautiful? (POLL)

Rena Sofer

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is a polarizing character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her loooongggg list of serious and not so serious crimes have been brushed aside because . . . like a chameleon . . . Quinn changes.

Although Eric (John McCook) and Quinn have been married for a handful of years, Quinn's had a hard time keeping her dark side down . . . despite what Eric believes.

Lately, Quinn's been feeling lonely for the touch of her hubby and decided to help her new bestie Zoe (Kiara Barnes) get back with her ex-fiancé Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

What ha-happened was . . . Quinn found comfort with Carter. As it happens in soap world, Eric and Zoe will soon find out about Quinn and Carter's most special connection.

Whether or not Eric decides to call it quits, do you think Quinn deserves half the Forrester shares? Take a vote and sound off in the comments below!