Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Kyle, Tara, and Ashland are discussing his terminal diagnosis. He explains that after his heart attack, his doctor’s found indications of cancer and has about six months to live.

Kyle wonders if Tara believes this supposed diagnosis. Ashland says he has no time for this trivial ridiculousness. What he is saying is true. What would he possibly have to gain? Kyle doesn’t no what to say. Tara wonders if he has gotten a second opinion. Ashland, again, has no time for these trivial conversations.

Side Note: In soap opera history, anyone who has no time to discuss their diagnosis is often an indication that they are a lie and the truth ain’t in them.

Ashland thinks all Tara needs to focus on is Harrison. Tara tries to ask again about his treatment, but Ashland is all about the conditions of his will. Harrison is IN, but Tara is OUT.

Side Note: Ashland sounded very much like Heidi Klum . . . “In fashion, one day you’re in and the next day you’re OUT."

Is Ashland actually dying? Will Tara remain OUT of his will? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!