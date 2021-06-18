The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 21-25, 2021

Aaron D. Spears

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) realizes Vinny desperately tried to reach him the night he died.

Liam (Scott Clifton) tries to use logic to get through to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) takes control of Spencer Publications.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gives birth.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) wants to renew her vows with Eric (John McCook).

Thomas realizes that Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam should be cleared.

Paris (Diamond White) takes what she thinks is the correct action.

Eric asks Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to do something that makes him feel REALLY uncomfortable.

Steffy and Hope work together to support Liam.

Bill and Liam do some behind-bars bonding.

Justin decks Thomas.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wrecks Quinn’s world.

Thomas finds himself in an underground cage.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!