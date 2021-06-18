Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 21-25, 2021

Lauren Koslow

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tries to keep Xander (Paul Telfer) in check.

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) returns to Salem.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) leans on Chad (Billy Flynn) to team up with him to reclaim DiMera.

Xander’s protective instincts have deadly consequences for Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry)

Lani (Sal Stowers) overhears Paulina (Jackée Harry) discussing something disturbing.

Roman (Josh Taylor) suspects something untoward is happening between Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Nicole uses baby Henry to get close to Lucas.

EJ and Jake (Brandon Barash) come face to face.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) holds all the power at DiMera.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) has a proposition for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Chad has a proposition for Kate.

Kate rejoices in making Jake miserable.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) learns that Nicole hit the sheets with Xander.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has dreams of locking lips with Nicole.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) digs into Gwen’s (Emily O'Brien) medical records.

Kate overhears an interesting conversation between Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) sends EJ some useful information.

Gwen and Xander try to cover dead Dr. Snyder from Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Abe (James Reynolds) tells Roman he hit the sheets with Paulina.

Chad and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) plot and bond over the chessboard.

Brady consoles Nicole and promises to help her deal with Xander.

Xander and Gwen grow closer.

Rafe tells Eli (Lamon Archey) a secret.