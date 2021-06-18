General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 21-25, 2021

Amanda Setton

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) is a calming influence.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) frets when Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) works with Anna (Finola Hughes) to find little Louise.

Brook Lynn pushes Maxie (Kirsten Storms) to steer clear of little Louise.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) find business and friendship a bit awkward.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) fills Anna in on Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) progress.

Lizzie Beth and Finn (Michael Easton) work overtime to save Chase (Josh Swickard).

Brook Lynn wants Michael (Chad Duell) to come clean.

Maxie is desperate to see little Louise.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) gets ready to help Trina (Sydney Mikayla) celebrate her graduation.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Michael have a chat at the graveyard.

Shawn (Sean Blakemore) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) discover disturbing information.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gets helping hands from Jackie (Kim Delaney) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Michael and Willow continue to find obstacles in the way of their happiness.

Portia (Brook Kerr) wants intel on General Hospital’s newest board member.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason have a sweaty encounter.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!