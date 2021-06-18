Jeopardy! Champion Katie Sekelsky Claims She Predicted One of Her Winning Totals

ABC

Jeopardy! champ Katie Sekelsky isn't just an excellent quizzer; she's got some serious powers of foresight! Sekelsky tweeted that while trying to visualize a win on the game show, she predicted one of her eventual dollar totals...exactly!

She shared:

Sekelsky earned exactly $19,201 on June 15's episode after betting $7,601 during Final Jeopardy and guessing the answer correctly. During her three-game streak of wins, Sekelsky brought home a total of $35,899, as well as an extra $2,000 for finishing second on the June 16 episode.