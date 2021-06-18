The Talk Fans Spot a Cockroach During Sheryl Underwood Segment

Eagle-eyed fans of The Talk spotted an uninvited visitor to the show June 14. The New York Post noted that while Sheryl Underwood was speaking about a disorderly Delta Airlines passenger, a cockroach was climbing up a wall behind her.

While Underwood kept on going, apparently oblivious to the insect, fans kept on sharing images of the roach. Reps for The Talk did not immediately respond to the Post for comment.

Watch the creepy-crawly have its moment of stardom below.