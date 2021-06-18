The Young and the Restless Grad Loren Lott to Star in CBC and BET+'s The Porter

Steven Bergman Photography

Former The Young and the Restless starlet Loren Lott (ex-Ana) is continuing to shine. She has joined the cast of the The Porter, a CBC and BET+ historical drama about railway workers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Porter follows the lives of two Black railway workers who dream and strive in 1920s Montreal and Chicago. Lott will play a determined young woman named Lucy who must confront shadeism and a musical instinct out of her own era.

Lott shared the good news on Instagram, stating that the show is the biggest Black-led program ever filmed in Canada. She dished:

Showrunners Annmarie Morais and Marsha Greene executive produce, as will directors Charles Officer and R.T. Thorne. The Porter is currently shooting in Winnipeg in Canada.