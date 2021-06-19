Days of Our Lives Promo: Xander Goes Too Far to Defend Gwen's Honor

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 21-25, 2021
Michael Lowry, Paul Telfer

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) shares some of her personal dirt with Lani (Sal Stowers).

Gabi (Camila Banus) kicks Kate (Lauren Koslow) when she's down in her effort to persuade Jake (Brandon Barash) to come clean with her.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: EJ IS BACK and Has Questions For His Wayward Wife!

Not everyone is thrilled to see EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) back in Salem. Rafe (Galen Gering) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) have no trouble telling him how they feel.

Xander (Paul Telfer) wants to defend Gwen (Emily O'Brien) against the blackmailing Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry). However, he just ends up making the situation worse.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

