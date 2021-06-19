Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 21-25, 2021

Michael Lowry, Paul Telfer

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) shares some of her personal dirt with Lani (Sal Stowers).

Gabi (Camila Banus) kicks Kate (Lauren Koslow) when she's down in her effort to persuade Jake (Brandon Barash) to come clean with her.

Not everyone is thrilled to see EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) back in Salem. Rafe (Galen Gering) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) have no trouble telling him how they feel.

Xander (Paul Telfer) wants to defend Gwen (Emily O'Brien) against the blackmailing Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry). However, he just ends up making the situation worse.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!