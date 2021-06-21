DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin reveal their predictions for who should and will win at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

They also share their First Impressions of Dan Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives.

See the full list of Daytime Emmy Nominees and share your First Impressions of Dan Feuerriegel.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Disney Plus, Marvel

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast. Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Dan Pearce, and Mo Walker dive into the pilot of Disney Plus‘ new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows Loki.

Tom Hiddleston reprises the role of everyone’s favorite MCU trickster god, Loki. He is joined by Owen Wilson as Mobius, the agent he must work for, in the pilot “Glorious Purpose.”

How could the Time Variant Authority factor in the introduction of the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool to the MCU? The GC crew speculates.

What did you think of the Loki pilot? Let us know in the comments below and join us in the Geek Confidential Facebook Community!

All this and more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast.

