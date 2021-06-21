The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Justin is Feelin' Himself in The Big Chair at Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 21-25, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Aaron D. Spears

Aaron D. Spears

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

No one actually believes that sweet Liam (Scott Clifton) would turn Vinny into a speed bump on purpose! Alas, while he and Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) kill time in the big house, Justin's (Aaron D. Spears) enjoying his time in the big seat at Spencer Publications.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Shauna Pressures Paris to Keep Quiet

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) questions how Justin will spring his bro and dad, but Justin has other plans, which include silencing Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) quest to tell the truth.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb spoilers 6:18:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Justin Decks Thomas and Locks Him In a Cage

bb spoilers 6:11:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Thomas Rains Fire and Brimstone on Dollar Bill

bb promo-4:10:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Bill Tries to Reason With Liam

bb spoilers-5:14:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Hope and Liam Engage In Sexual Healing