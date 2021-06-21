The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 21-25, 2021

Aaron D. Spears

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

No one actually believes that sweet Liam (Scott Clifton) would turn Vinny into a speed bump on purpose! Alas, while he and Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) kill time in the big house, Justin's (Aaron D. Spears) enjoying his time in the big seat at Spencer Publications.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) questions how Justin will spring his bro and dad, but Justin has other plans, which include silencing Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) quest to tell the truth.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!