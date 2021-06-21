Bryton James Reveals What's on His Daytime Emmy Reel

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon) took home a Daytime Emmy last year, winning as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. James is nominated in the same category this year. Ahead of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys airing June 25, he told Soap Hub about what material he submitted for contention.

James revealed:

Devon and Elena [Brytni Sarpy] had spent the year before building a new relationship after he’d lost his wife Hilary [Mishael Morgan]. The fans got behind us. Then, it was the story of Devon finding out that Elena had cheated on him [with Nate, played by Sean Dominic]. There are scenes with Devon inquiring why it happened? What he had done to deserve this?

How did two-time Daytime Emmy winner James decide on these episodes? He shared:

I thought that was the best I had from last year. It was the best Brytni and I had and those scenes touched me. I thought she did a fantastic job. She helped me react. There were be no scenes for me to submit without her performances.

Will James submit himself for Outstanding Lead Actor at sometime in the near future? He dished: