Steven Bergman Photography

Happy anniversary, Deidre Hall! Days of Our Lives' leading lady debuted in the role of Dr. Marlena Evans 45 years ago today, first airing on June 21, 1976. Fans and co-stars alike took to social media to celebrate the daytime diva's legendary career and decades on the NBC soap.

James Reynolds (Abe) tweeted:

Check out viewers' well wishes and some of their fave clips of Hall below.