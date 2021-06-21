General Hospital's Finola Hughes (Anna) is front and center in Port Charles these days. The super-spy's personal life has seen plenty of upheaval these days as she spars with friends and family. Devane spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Anna hiding the truth about Peter (Wes Ramsey) from goddaughter Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and the repercussions of that decision.

Of Anna's failure to alert Maxie to Peter's true identity, Hughes mused:

Well, she’s my goddaughter, and the last thing you ever want to do is hurt or exploit someone’s feelings like that, because everybody is so vulnerable in the story. You’re dealing with [heavy] emotions. For me, I could breeze over it; I could figure out a way to not allow things to penetrate my character, but then I wonder where that would take the character. So, I’ve toyed with that; every time I’m reading it, I’m like, 'Well, I’ve got to play the ‘I’m sorry’ card again; do I really want to?' There is a part of me that has been kind of like, 'I’m going to see where the natural point of ‘enough’ comes, as opposed to trying to impose it.' So, I’m going to wait and see where Anna has had enough rather than impose it in order to save the character, which isn’t my job. My job is to portray the character. I want to see where the natural, 'Okay, we’re done' comes. And I think when that starts to emerge, then I feel like it will feel more authentic, rather than trying to manipulate the story.

Down the road, will it possible for Anna and Maxie to reconcile after this betrayal? Can Maxie someday understand Anna's reasoning for her actions? Hughes noted:

I’m thinking that that might happen across the board, perhaps, as it gets weaved in. But I sort of feel like you can’t push those moments. They wouldn’t happen in real life. I have this kind of three-day rule: You have to sit on things for three days before you can confront someone about something, because your initial reaction is dramatic, and then the next day, you’re like, 'Okay,' and then by the third day, you’ve got a little bit more of a logical perspective on it. We’ve got to wait for all of these big feelings to subside, in a way. But meanwhile, I’ve got to track through the paw prints of my actions. And that’s okay! I go where the writers tell me.

She added: