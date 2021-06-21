Marcus Coloma

Things are getting a bit spicy on General Hospital this week. Jason (Steve Burton) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) glove up and get ready to box; will it lead to something more?

Over at Maxie's (Kirsten Storms), the fashionista continues to try and keep her secret regarding baby Louise's whereabouts from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco). Is she going to outsmart the two?

At the Q mansion, Anna (Finola Hughes) lets Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) know things aren't over yet, while Ava (Maura West) tells Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) she can't do it anymore. What's going out with everyone?! Watch the promo below!