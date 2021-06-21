One Tree Hill's Leading Ladies Launch Drama Queens Podcast

iHeartRadio/Drama Queens

Head back to Tree Hill for some vintage Ravens drama! Former One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton Morgan (ex-Peyton), Sophia Bush (ex-Brooke), and Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Haley) have banded together to launch a new podcast called Drama Queens for iHeartRadio.

On the first episode, out June 20, the ex-co-stars and real-life pals reminisce about the 2000s teens soap that they're preparing to re-watch and discuss. Burton discussed how the WB had a run of teen hits at the time, to which Lenz added:

Which is so funny that every year we always felt like we’re on the bubble, 'They may not pick you up,' 'We’re not really sure if people were really into it.'

Burton recalled how a guest appearance on The WB's Dawson's Creek presaged her stint on OTH. She recalled:

I just showed up. And I’d met Chad [Michael Murray] on Dawson's Creek. I’d done one episode. I’d done the hundredth episode of Dawson's Creek. It was an episode where all these kids go to the MTV Spring Break…and I played myself and it should've been an omen because, I remember my character's name is Hilarie, they spelled it wrong, but Katie Holmes was telling me like, oh, that Chad's character was one of the Hanson brothers and my line was, ‘Thank God you told me. I probably would've slept with him.'

Burton shared that she objected to the line, and execs were taken aback at her standing up for herself. She added:

It should've been an omen for the continuation of my career down in Wilmington [where One Tree Hill was shot].

Take a listen to Episode One below.