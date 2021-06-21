Heather Tom Throws Luncheon For Daytime Emmy Leading Ladies

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) is the hostess with the mostest! She hosted a luncheon for Outstanding Lead Actress nominees for the upcoming 48th Annual Daytime Emmys. 

The guests included General Hospital's Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Genie Francis (Laura Collins), and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis), B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), and The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson).

Francis tweeted a thank-you to Tom, complete with sweet pics. Check out her spread of behind-the-scenes snaps below!

