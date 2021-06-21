Ted King Cast as Finn's Dad on The Bold and The Beautiful

Steven Bergman

The Bold and the Beautiful will soon welcome two new faces to Los Angeles. Entertainment Weekly reports that Finn's (Tanner Novlan)'s parents are coming to town; veteran soap actor Ted King will play Jack, Finn's dad, while Naomi Matsuda will play Li, Finn's mom.

King played identical twin mobsters Luis and Lorenzo Alcazar on General Hospital and CIA agent Tomás Delgado on One Life to Live. Matsuda played Tori Narita, mom to Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), on Days of Our Lives.

Jack and Li will arrive in Los Angeles as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn's pregnant fiancée, is about to give birth. EW describes Finn's family backstory "as dramatic." King and Matsuda began filming at B&B on June 9; their first airdate will be Aug. 2.

Get a glimpse of the Finnegans over at EW.