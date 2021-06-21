The Flash Set Photos Reveal Y&R's Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Sasha Calle

DC Comics fans don't have to wait any further for what's to come with The Young and the RestlessSasha Calle (Lola) as Supergirl in The Flash as Supergirl. New images have been released with Calle on set, donning the costume. The photo shows her hooked up to a harness, getting ready to take flight. 

DC Comics writer Tom Taylor noted Calle's spot-on resemblance to his interpretation of Supergirl, whom he and illustrator Bruno Redondo reintroduced into the world in 2014. Taylor stated on Twitter:

